On Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #11 Regan Circle for water coming from a house. Upon arrival firefighters found a vacant home with its interior water pipes burst from the cold. Firefighters gained entry and shut the main water supply line off to the home. One rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 17 at 7:10 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an open burn at a construction site on Nichols Avenue. One unit responded.

On Jan. 17 at 10:20 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Birmingham Condo’s at #145 Canal Street. There was no fire. One engine responded.

On Jan. 17 at 8:05 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #54 Nicholdale Road. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 17 at 8:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Shelton High School #120 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Steam from a shower activated a smoke detector. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 18 at 2:32 p.m.the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Marriott Residence Inn at #1001 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 19 at 7:36 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #2 Trap falls Road. There was no fire. One engine, one ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On Jan. 19 at 9:33 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 11. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 19 at 4:20 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #888 Howe Avenue. The was no fire. One engine responded.

On Jan. 20 at 4:36 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 23 at 01:37 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road near Hawthorne Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters extricated one person from an overturned vehicle. One engine and one rescue truck responded.