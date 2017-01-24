Frederick Hayden of Shelton was arrested and charged with registration of a sexual offender on Jan. 21. Hayden’s bond was set at $2,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 3.

Shawn Marie Jefferson of Fayetteville, Georgia was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Jan. 21. Jefferson’s bond was set at $1,000 and he appeared in court Jan. 23.

Lawry Jefferson of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace on Jan. 21. Jefferson’s bond was set at $1,000 and he appeared in court Jan. 23.

Griffin Downs of Oxford was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace, possession of less than one half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, and third degree criminal mischief on Jan. 20. Downs’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.

John Paolini of Waterbury was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief on Jan. 20. Paolini’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.

Shelly Inthisone of New Haven was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm on Jan. 20. Inthisone’s bond was set at $50,000 and appeared in court Jan. 23.

Corinne Brainard of Stratford was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on Jan. 17. Brainard’s bond was set at $500 and she appeared in court Jan. 18.

Jonathan Monteiro Antunes of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, second degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief on Jan. 17. Antunes’s bond was set at $20,000 and he appeared in court Jan. 18.

Iyesha Renee Newby of Shelton was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and third degree assault on Jan. 16. Newby’s bond was set at $1,000 and she appeared in court Jan. 17.

John Francis Zvonek of Shelton was arrested and charged with following too close with the intent to harass, second degree breach of peace and improper passing on Jan. 16. Zvonek’s bond was set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

Steve Adam Esposito of Southington was arrested and charged with violation of probation on Jan. 16. Esposito’s bond was set at $2,500 and he appeared in court Jan. 17.

Mamdouh Mohamed Farag of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Jan. 16. Farag’s bond was set at $500 and he appeared in court Jan. 17.

Frank Bosch of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on Jan. 16. Bosch’s bond was set at $500 and he appeared in court Jan. 17.