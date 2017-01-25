Word of the Week: Potential

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Potential”- adjective
- possible, as opposed to actual: the potential uses of nuclear energy.
- capable of being or becoming: a potential danger to safety.
- Grammar. expressing possibility: the potential subjunctive in Latin; the potential use of can in I can go.
- Archaic. potent.
noun
- possibility; potentiality: an investment that has little growth potential.
- a latent excellence or ability that may or may not be developed.
- Grammar. a potential aspect, mood, construction, case, etc.; a form in the potential.
- Electricity. electric potential.
- Mathematics, Physics. a type of function from which the intensity of a field may be derived, usually by differentiation.
- someone or something that is considered a worthwhile possibility: The list of job applications has been narrowed to half a dozen potentials.