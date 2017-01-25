Obituary: Mary A. Perri Leas, 86, of Trumbull

Mary A. Perri Leas, 86, of Trumbull, accounting clerk in the City of Bridgeport’s Tax Collector’s Office, wife of the late J. Kenneth Leas, died Jan. 23, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 24, 1930, daughter of the late Salvatore and Angelina DeSimone Perri.

Survived by children, William Leas and his wife, Janice of Shelton and Valerie Leas-Sorrentino and her husband, Vincent of Trumbull, three grandchildren, brother, Anthony T. Perri and his wife, Arlene of Shelton and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Theresa Hayden.

Services: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Calling hours: Saturday, noon until the time of service, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: A Hand for A Paw, a non-profit organization in Bridgeport which prevents animals from entering municipal shelters, AHFAP.org.