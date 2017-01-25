As a resident who has seen the tidal wave of Planned Development District applications arriving in Planning and Zoning, I would like to propose that Shelton declare a one year moratorium on Planned Development Districts. These designations – originally conceived to provide special zoning waivers in exchange for public benefit – are now a sneaky way to achieve spot zoning. The current group of applications provide no public benefit such as a park or a trail. They exist only to create giant retail complexes with the highest profit margin for developers. A moratorium would give the overworked P&Z board time to catch their breath and make long term policy decisions that benefit the many above the few. If you agree, call City Hall or your alderman. And vote carefully this November for P&Z members who share your values, whatever they are.