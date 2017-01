Director of Public Works Paul J. DiMauro announced today that the Shelton City Yard will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in observance of President’s Day.

It will re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The Transfer Station will be open regular Hours, 7 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection Trash and Recyclables will be collected on Monday, February 20, 2017 as usual.