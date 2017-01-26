Police K9 receives body armor in memory of therapy dog

One Shelton K9 received a bullet and stab protective vest in memory of a therapy dog named Sandy that passed away.

Shelton Police Department’s K9 Stryker has received a bullet and stab protective vest as a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Stryker’s vest is sponsored by Margie Miles of Shelton and embroidered with the sentiment “In loving memory of Therapy Dog Sandy”.

Miles made the donation to pay tribute to her late dog Sandy, who she adopted from the Shelton Animal Shelton in 2002. Sandy became a therapy dog in 2003 and was very active in the Shelton Community, participating in the high school play “Annie”, participating in the “Youth Connection”, and spent a lot of time at Griffin Hospital and Wesley Village. Margie and Sandy also marched in the Memorial Day parade to pay tribute to war dogs.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially life saving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,100 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars. All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, MI.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.

Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824- 6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.