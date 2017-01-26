Trumbull Computer Users Group meet tonight with guest speaker open to the public

The Trumbull Computer Users Group will hold their monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., across from the Town Hall.

The main speaker is Ed Fitzgerald who is an online marketing and technology consultant. He will speak on a program that he has developed to help his wife Diane, who has Frontotemporal Degeneration. With the aid of an iPad, he has been able to keep her engaged and mentally stimulated.

Anyone who knows of someone who has this and other types of similar conditions will find this talk very informative.

The meeting is free and all are welcome.