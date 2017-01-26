Shelton Herald

THIS WEEKEND– Shelton Historical Society

By Shelton Herald on January 26, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

At the annual meeting of the Shelton Historical Society on Sunday, Jan. 29, Robert Novak, Jr. will describe events as depicted in newspapers from the past in a talk entitled, Yesterday’s Headlines. The meeting will be held at the Huntington Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Church St. in Shelton at 2 p.m.

A lifelong Shelton resident, Mr. Novak penned the historical column “Hometown History” in the Huntington Herald for 15 years, and serves as the City’s Municipal Historian. A former executive Director of the Derby Historical Society, he now conducts the popular program “Yesterday’s Headlines” at local libraries, health facilities, and organizations. Having amassed an extensive and growing collection of scans from local newspapers over the years, he looks forward to sharing its highlights with Shelton Historical Society members and guests.

There will be a brief business meeting prior to the presentation. The meeting is free and open to the public, though donations are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

In case of inclement weather, refer to the Shelton History Center’s Facebook page. Shelton Historical Society maintains its archival collections, which includes newspaper clippings, business ledgers, personal diaries and letters, late 19 and early 20  century maps, scrapbooks, and ephemera at Shelton History Center.
The Shelton Historical Society owns Shelton History Center, a museum complex of six historic buildings located just north of the Huntington Green, and strives to provide programs of historical interest to the community. For more information or directions, call (203) 925-1803 or visit www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org.

Related posts:

  1. Golden Gael award night
  2. Shelton Trails Committee guided hike Jan. 17
  3. Varrone earned spot on University of New Haven Dean’s List
  4. Rotondo spent the 2015 Fall semester in Italy

Tags: ,

Previous Post Perillo proposes measure to reduce fraud,abuse in public assistance Next Post Zentangle class offered at Trumbull Historical Society
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress