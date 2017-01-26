THIS WEEKEND– Shelton Historical Society

At the annual meeting of the Shelton Historical Society on Sunday, Jan. 29, Robert Novak, Jr. will describe events as depicted in newspapers from the past in a talk entitled, Yesterday’s Headlines. The meeting will be held at the Huntington Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Church St. in Shelton at 2 p.m.

A lifelong Shelton resident, Mr. Novak penned the historical column “Hometown History” in the Huntington Herald for 15 years, and serves as the City’s Municipal Historian. A former executive Director of the Derby Historical Society, he now conducts the popular program “Yesterday’s Headlines” at local libraries, health facilities, and organizations. Having amassed an extensive and growing collection of scans from local newspapers over the years, he looks forward to sharing its highlights with Shelton Historical Society members and guests.

There will be a brief business meeting prior to the presentation. The meeting is free and open to the public, though donations are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

In case of inclement weather, refer to the Shelton History Center’s Facebook page. Shelton Historical Society maintains its archival collections, which includes newspaper clippings, business ledgers, personal diaries and letters, late 19 and early 20 century maps, scrapbooks, and ephemera at Shelton History Center.

The Shelton Historical Society owns Shelton History Center, a museum complex of six historic buildings located just north of the Huntington Green, and strives to provide programs of historical interest to the community. For more information or directions, call (203) 925-1803 or visit www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org.