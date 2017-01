The Shelton High boys basketball team defeated visiting North Haven High, 73-57, to improve to 9-4 overall.

Jeff Stockmal led the charge with 34 points, while Brian Berritto added nine and Armando Martinez seven.

For North Haven (5-8), Jarrod Sancho scored a team-high 22 points.

Shelton hosts Wilbur Cross of New Haven (9-4) on Monday at 7 p.m.