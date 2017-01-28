Girls basketball: Trojans hold off Gaelettes

The Shelton Gaelettes fell to SCC-foe Lyman Hall in dramatic fashion, 48-47. Despite trailing the Trojans by as many as 17 points, Shelton fought back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short.

“We have a lot of heart,” said Shelton coach Joe Cavallaro. “I knew we wouldn’t quit. We were off our game the first half. It was the third road game in five days…that could’ve been a factor. We got it going there in the third quarter. We had our chances and we played hard all the way through. We just didn’t get a couple of shots to fall towards the end.”

Casey O’Connor led the Gaelettes with 19 points while Kayla Resto added 10 for Shelton. Kailey Lipka led Lyman Hall with 19 points while Elise Hastings added 13 for the Trojans.

Lyman Hall and Shelton traded baskets in the first quarter as the Trojans took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter. Lipka led the Trojans with eight points in the first quarter, while Resto scored four and Sarah Skoronski scored three as well.

Despite trailing by just two after the first quarter, the Shelton offense got in a major funk in the second quarter. The Gaelettes continued to take perimeter shots and not rebound well, a recipe for fast break points. Lyman Hall outscored the Gaelettes 11-4 and finished the half with nine unanswered points. Emmeline Bronson and Resto scored the baskets for Shelton.

Leading 25-15 at the half, Lyman Hall went on a 9-2 run to start the second half, giving the Trojans a 17-point lead. At that point, O’Connor hit two free throws and then intercepted the Lyman Hall pass and bounced it to Skoronski for the layup to give the Gaelettes back the momentum. Bronson followed with a three to cut into the Lyman Hall lead. Kelly Fernandez answered the three with a three-point play for the Trojans. O’Connor answered that with a long two-pointer. Fernandez scored another layup before O’Connor hit a three and Sabrina Smith hit a three for Lyman Hall to give the Trojans a 43-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“She showed senior leadership and she did a great job,” Cavallaro said of O’Connor. “We started getting the ball to her more in the second half and she started making her shots and she’s certainly very capable of doing that and we gave ourselves a run at it.”

In the fourth quarter, the Shelton Gaelettes got into a groove, going on a 15-1 run thanks to eight points from O’Connor and four from Resto. That streak briefly put the Gaelettes in the lead with three and a half minutes to play in the game. Lyman Hall responded on the next play with a bank shot from Alexa Eves and a Smith layup to take a 48-45 lead. O’Connor answered with two made free throws to make it a one-point game. In the final minute, neither team could score and the Trojans held on to win 48-47.