Shelton Herald

Obituary: Verlene M. Pickstone, 75, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on January 30, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Verlene M. Pickstone, 75, of Shelton, blueprint and mailroom clerk at Avco Lycoming, secretary and bookkeeper at Del’s Collision Center, welder for MPI, daycare operator, wife of the late James W. Pickstone, died Jan. 22, at Griffin Hospital, Derby.

Born in Bridgeport, July 8, 1941, daughter of the late Leon B. Morin Jr. and Natalie Shephard Morin.

Survived by daughter, Dwana Pickstone-Dasilva and her companion, Daniel, three grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephew, niece, and sister-in-law, Linda Morin-Reid.

Also predeceased by daughter, Darlene Pickstone, and brothers, Leon B. Morin, III and Capt. Wesley Morin.

Burial: Mt. St. Peter’s Cemetery, Derby.

James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, Shelton.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Word of the Week: Significant Next Post CT has 10th highest gas prices in the nation
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress