Obituary: Verlene M. Pickstone, 75, of Shelton

Verlene M. Pickstone, 75, of Shelton, blueprint and mailroom clerk at Avco Lycoming, secretary and bookkeeper at Del’s Collision Center, welder for MPI, daycare operator, wife of the late James W. Pickstone, died Jan. 22, at Griffin Hospital, Derby.

Born in Bridgeport, July 8, 1941, daughter of the late Leon B. Morin Jr. and Natalie Shephard Morin.

Survived by daughter, Dwana Pickstone-Dasilva and her companion, Daniel, three grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephew, niece, and sister-in-law, Linda Morin-Reid.

Also predeceased by daughter, Darlene Pickstone, and brothers, Leon B. Morin, III and Capt. Wesley Morin.

Burial: Mt. St. Peter’s Cemetery, Derby.

James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, Shelton.