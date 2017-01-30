On Jan. 23 at 8:45 a.m. the White Hill Co. #5 responded to #6 Hiawatha Trail for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. One engine responded.

On Jan. 23 at 2:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to power lines down in the road in the area of Isinglass Road and Huntington Street. One engine responded.

On Jan. 23 at 3:12 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to power lines down in the road on Cherokee Trail. One engine responded.

On Jan. 23 at 4:26 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a transformer on fire on a utility pole in the area of #898 Bridgeport Avenue. One engine responded.

On Jan. 23 at 5:57 p.m. the White Hill Co. #5, Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a structure fire at #12 Maple Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found a trash and recycle bin had caught fire on the outside and against the house. The fire was extinguished in minutes. Damage was confined to the bins and the home’s siding. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 24 at 12:33 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to power lines down in the road in the area of #91 Park Avenue. One engine responded.

On Jan. 24 at 12:54 a.m. the White Hill Co. #5 responded to power lines down in the road in the area of #31 Princess Wenonah Drive. One engine responded.

On Jan. 24 at 5:10 a.m. the White Hill Co. #5 responded to power lines down in the road in the area of #9 White Oak Road. One engine responded.

On Jan. 24 at 10:15 a.m. the White Hill Co. #5, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to mutual aid call to Stratford Fire Department for a structure fire on North Peters Lane. Shelton fire units were cancelled while en route to the call. One engine responded.

On Jan. 24 at 10:51 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to power lines down in the road in the area of #64 Applewood Drive. One engine responded.

On Jan. 24 at 4:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service call, flooded basement, at #151 Kneen Street. One rescue truck and one utility truck responded.

On Jan. 24 at 5:40 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #22 Longview Drive. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On Jan. 24 at 6:53 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to wires down in the road in the area of #267 Long Hill Cross Road. One engine responded.

On Jan. 24 at 7:21 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. One engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On Jan. 25 at 8:23 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm at the William Raveis Real Estate Building at #7 Trap Falls Road. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

On Jan. 25 at 8:50 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 25 at 6:47 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic residential fire alarm sounded at #44 Quaker Ridge Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 25 at 7:12 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to report of an explosion and smoke in the area of #137 Long Hill Avenue. Firefighters arrived and searched the area but found no evidence of an explosion or fire. One engine responded.

On Jan. 25 at 9:46 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #665 River Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. A vehicle started in the garage earlier caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On Jan. 25 at 7:52 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a structure fire at #65 Long Hill Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found a trash and recycle bin had caught fire on the outside and against the house. The fire was extinguished in minutes. Damage was confined to the bins and the home’s siding. Two engines, one rescue truck, one ladder truck and one utility truck responded.

On Jan. 27 at 7:17 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Sikorsky Plant #3 at #33 Platt Road. There was no fire. An employee pulled the alarm when he observed a waste liquid drum smoking. The drum was secured and there was no issues. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 27 at 12:25 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a fuel oil truck on fire on Moose Hill Road near Mohegan Road. Shortly after the dispatch Monroe Fire reported the truck was in Monroe not Shelton. Shelton fire units were then cancelled.

On Jan. 27 at 6:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report fo oil in the road on Soundview Avenue. One rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 27 at 8:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #21 Rolling Brook Lane. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 28 at 1:24 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 south bound in the area of exit 12. Three engines responded.

On Jan. 28 at 4:58 p.m. the White Hill Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #21 Birchbank Road for a chimney fire. No further information was reported. Three engines, one rescue truck and two ladder trucks responded.

On Jan. 28 at 9:01 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Booth Hill Road and Mohegan Road. No reason for the smoke was found by firefighters. One engine responded.

On Jan. 29 at 2:59 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #1 Shelview Drive. There was no fire. A faulty detector caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On Jan. 29 at 3:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a mutual aid to the Derby Fire Department to assist at a structure fire. One rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 29 at 5:27 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road at Laurel Heights Road. One engine responded.

On Jan. 29 at 7:22 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the house at #111 Poplar Drive. There was no fire.