Shelton man admits to robbing four Chase Banks in 2016

A Shelton man faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for admitting that had robbed a total of four different Chase Bank branches last year.

According to court documents and statements made in court on Monday, Jan. 30, Scott Taylor of Shelton plead guilty in Hartford Federal court to one count of a bank robbery prior to admitting that he had robbed a total of four different Chase Bank branches in 2016.

Taylor admitted to robbing the Chase Bank at 184 Main Street in Westport on June 2, 2016; the Chase Bank at 1561 Boston Post Road in Milford on June 24, 2016; the Chase Bank at 50 Washington Street in Norwalk on July 6, 2016, and the Chase Bank at 1855 Main Street in Stratford on July 13, 2016.

The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Connecticut sent out a release that stated in each of the robberies, Taylor handed a teller a note demanding cash, and told the teller that he had a gun.

Taylor allegedly stole an estimated $23,300 during the first three robberies, and $1,000 during the July 13 robbery.

He was arrested at the Stratford train station shortly after he allegedly completed the July 13 robbery and was found in possession of $998 in cash and 33 folds of heroin.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant on May 3, 2017, at which time he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He has been detained since his arrest.

This investigation has been conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Westport, Milford, Norwalk and Stratford Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony E. Kaplan.