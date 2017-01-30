Shelton Herald

Obituary: Mark Washburn Kunkel, 71, of Shelton

By HAN Network on January 30, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Mark Washburn Kunkel, 71, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull, husband of Maureen Herlihy Kunkel, died Jan. 26.

Born in Bridgeport to John and Grace Washburn Kunkel; U.S. Navy veteran, Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael and his wife, Tricia of Stratford, Matthew and his wife, Leah of Trumbull, and Dan of Trumbull, four grandchildren, brothers, John of Westport, Joel and his wife, Susan of Trumbull, Peter and his wife, Carleen of Trumbull and Gerard and his wife, Eileen of Long Island and a sister, GraceMary Kunkel of Boston, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a sister, Martha Kunkel.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.  Memorial contributions: Make-A-Wish Foundation, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Eldridge goes from learning to teaching curling Next Post Shelton man admits to robbing four Chase Banks in 2016
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress