Boys basketball: Wilbur Cross thumps Shelton

Twelve players cracked the scoresheet for visiting Wilbur Cross, as it cruised to a 84-45 SCC Oronoque Division boys basketball triumph over Shelton High on Monday night at Murray Gymnasium.

William Antrum netted a game-high 20 points for the Governors (10-4), Jayden Valderrama had 17 markers and Marquay McDuffie 10. Jeff Stockmal was the lone Gael in double figures with 19 points.

Cross, which knocked down eight 3-pointers in the contest, seized control of the game with a 21-2 run that spanned a majority of the first quarter and into the second stanza.

Shelton did not score for over five minutes during the spree, with Stockmal’s jumper its lone basket during the Governor deluge.

After baskets from David Wells and David Berritto staked Shelton to an early 4-0 edge, Valderrama’s floater ignited the momentum-swinging flurry.

Antrum’s putback pushed the Cross margin to 21-6 with 5:26 left in the half, before Berritto’s layup gave the Gaels their first points since Stockmal’s field goal at the 3:55 mark of the opening frame.

Berritto made one of two free throws with 5:02 remaining in the half, narrowing the Gael gap to 21-9.

Reggie Savage Jr. then answered with a 3-pointer on the other end for Wilbur Cross, as it outscored Shelton down the stretch to bring a 36-20 lead into the break.

Stockmal was fouled on a driving layup on the opening possession of the third quarter, but the senior guard missed the ensuing free throw.

The Governors then embarked on a 16-6 run to put the game away for good.

Overall, Wilbur Cross’s pressure defense, combined with its tenacious rebounding, ended up limiting Shelton to just seven second-half field goals.

Prior to that, Shelton defeated visiting North Haven High, 73-57, on Friday night.

Stockmal led the charge with 34 points, while Brian Berritto added nine and Armando Martinez seven.

For North Haven (5-8), Jarrod Sancho scored a team-high 22 points.

Shelton takes on host East Haven High (1-10) on Friday night at 7.

Coaches vs. Cancer game

The Shelton High School Boys’ Basketball team will be having their 6th annual Coaches v. Cancer game on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 vs. Foran High.

The team will be having a number of fundraising activities: They will sell pink coaches v. cancer t-shirts at the game; have a 50/50 raffle; sell wall of hope cards and are running a free-throw donation campaign. Link for the free-throw campaign as follows: https://pledgeit.org/shelton-free-throws-vs-cancer

People can donate money to the American Cancer Society per each free throw that the boys varsity team makes games between Jan. 30 and Feb. 10 which is five games.

All proceeds from all fund-raisers will go directly to the American Cancer Society.