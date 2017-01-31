Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, January 31, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman joins Frank Granito on a snowy afternoon in Fairfield County filled with early school dismissals and athletic postponements. Watch the show below:

Greenwich boys ice hockey coach Chris Rurak joins Frank and Kevin in the A Block to talk about the defending FCIAC champion Greenwich Cardinals season to this point. Suffering key injuries and losses to captains and veterans, the Cardinals are still in the hunt for the FCIAC and State playoffs with only 6 games remaining on the schedule.

Next Frank and Kevin run you through the FCIAC games from Tuesday night that have been postponed. Our hosts also offer congratulations to New Canaan Football Coach Lou Marinelli who was nominated for his 3rd National Coach of the Year award

Finally Frank and Kevin break down results from the 2017 FCIAC Divisional Championships from this past weekend as they get you ready for the HAN Network’s complete coverage of the 2017 FCIAC Championship meet this Thursday night from the Flyod Little Athletic Center.