Library notes

Holiday Closings: Both Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library will be closed on

Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 21 both libraries will reopen at normal business hours. Book and media bins will be open during library

closed hours for returning materials. The library’s website is always accessible to check library accounts, downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, and research databases.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra – Thursday, Feb. 2 & Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m. Children, ages 3-6, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please register for this session, which runs January 5 through February 9.

Take Your Child to the Library Storytime – Friday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and- tell item.

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, Feb. 3, 1 p.m., The Winter Rose by Jennifer Donnelly will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. A young idealistic woman works to shut down the East London opium dens bringing her into conflict with the ruling crime lord. Me before You by Jojo Moyes will be the March reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library. Adults Only.

Foil Sculptures – Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m., Tweens and teens in grades 5 – 12 can learn to create lifelike sculptures out of aluminum foil! Registration began Jan. 21 and ends at noon on Feb. 3.

The Snow Ball: An Exercise Dance Party! – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1:30 p.m., Follow Miss Marissa’s simple steps that combine fitness exercises with scarf dancing, square dancing, and just-plain- silly dancing! A fun workout for kids of all ages and abilities! Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing and footwear that allow free movement. This event is a celebration of Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Old School Afternoon: Shrinky Dinks – Monday, Feb. 6, 4:45 p.m., Every month, elementary-school-age kids try out an “old school” activity that their parents or grandparents enjoyed as kids! This month, play with Shrinky Dinks! Color these plastic forms; then watch as they shrink like magic when baked!

LEGO Heart Engineering – Monday, Feb. 6, 5:45 p.m., Children of all ages are invited to use the library’s LEGOs to create a giant tower of hearts that will be displayed in the children’s department in honor of Valentine’s Day!

Oscar Forecast 2017 – Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Join Joe Meyers and the Friends of the Shelton Libraries for an evening of all things Oscar. Location is at Kim’s Light Foods 50 Huntington Plaza (behind Common Bond Market) off the Huntington Green. Call ahead to reserve your spot; seating is limited. 203-926-0111.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles! On Feb. 14, Dental Associates of Connecticut will visit storytime. Snow date: Feb. 28.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages 2 1 /2 -4, and their caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

As I See It – Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as they watch a movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Valentine’s Day Party! – Thursday, Feb. 9, 3:45 p.m., Toddlers and preschoolers can celebrate

Valentine’s Day with a story, songs, and a game! Please register.

Show & Tell Stories – Friday Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss

Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and-tell item.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, Feb. 2 & Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Life is Art – Thursdays, Feb. 2 & Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Stay and Play – Fridays, Feb. 3 & Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m., Babies up until the age of 5. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Take Your Child to the Library Day!! – Saturday, Feb. 4. A full day of fun and activities for the whole family to enjoy! Here is the lineup: Critter Caravan 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Movie and Pizza, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Join the library staff as Critter Caravan shares their live animals and tells amazing facts about them. After, join them for a movie, Star Wars: A New Hope, as we serve “Padawan Pizza” and “Yoda Soda”. While you are here, play our Star Wars trivia. Is the Force with you?

Budding Bookworms – Monday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m. Babies up until the age of 5. Drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. A Great way to begin your work week. No Bookworms on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20.

SW CAPA – Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m., South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft. Siblings always welcome. Feb. 7 is a special story time. In honor of Dental Health month, a friendly hygienist from Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry and Orthodontics will visit story time.

Knit! – Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & Feb. 14, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Winter Sowing – Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m., Learn this fun and easy way to start your seeds outside in the dead of winter. Adults only; please register.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent

disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203-926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley

Community Foundation.