Shelton Voters Network meeting Feb. 8

By Sharon Cappetta on February 6, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

All are welcome to join the next Shelton Voters Network meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at  7 p.m., Enterprise Corporate Park, 1 Corporate Drive, in Shelton- Scinto Tower 1/Lobby Conference Room. The nonpartisan Shelton Voters Network encourages men and women to be informed and to participate in government, working to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influencing public policy through education and advocacy.
For more information websites for general information, Shelton updates, and other resources regarding the local government: www.sheltonvotersnetwork.org, sheltonvotersnetwork@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/SheltonVotersNetwork, Twitter: @Shelton Voters.

