More senior housing could be coming to Shelton

The Shelton Planning and Zoning Commission listened to a proposal that would increase senior housing by 162 units, with an option to expand with an additional 90 units, at its Jan. 25 meeting.

Attorney Dominick Thomas spoke on behalf of Shelter Developer LLC and Hawks Ridge of Shelton LLC for a project that would be called Brightview Senior Living of Shelton, a continuing care retirement community.

The 11-acre property is located on Beard Saw Mill Road. Shelter LLC currently owns eight acres for development. The eight acres would be used to build “phase one” of the proposed development, which would include 162 units for independent living, assisted living, and housing for seniors with dementia.

If Brightview Senior Living is approved, it could continue to phase two, which would be an additional 90 units for independent living.

Both municipal sanitary sewers and public water would serve the property.

However, if the senior complex moved forward to phase 2, expanding to 252 units, the developers would have to apply for a modification from the P&Z, Thomas said.

If Brightview did not use the additional three acres, Hawks Ridge LLC could develop the property, Thomas said.

Brightview’s president of development, Andrew Teeter, said the independent living units would provide two meals, housekeeping, shuttle services, and social and recreational activities. The assisted living units would provide an additional meal, no kitchen, housekeeping, shuttle services, social and recreational activities, and personal assistance by a nurse.

“This type of use is the lowest traffic generator of residential categories,” Thomas said.

Along with independent and assisted units, Brightview would also have a separate secured memory care wing called Well Spring Village for seniors afflicted with dementia. There would be a secured outdoor courtyard so residents could go outside, Teeter said.

“Really, the objective here is to enable seniors to remain in their community,” Teeter said. “You often find people in this age and place don’t want to leave their community. They don’t want to leave Shelton and their families here, and so we are excited about the opportunity to allow people to do that.”

There was no comment from the public during the hearing, so commission Chair Ruth Parkins closed the hearing.

However, a Shelton resident and member of the Far Mill River Association, David Edgeworth, commented after the hearing. He said he supports the project.

“I’m part of the Far Mill River Association, and our main concern is storm water coming off this facility and how they are going to mitigate water quality, which will drain into the Far Mill River.” Edgeworth said. “There’s a plan to have a big retention pond at the bottom of the slope, so before any water reaches the Far Mill, it would stop at this retention pond.”