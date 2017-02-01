Jose Melendez of Shelton was arrested and charged with possession of an assault weapon and criminal possession of a firearm on Jan. 28. Melendez’s bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.

Debra Lynn Young of Stratford was arrested and charged with fifth degree larceny on Jan. 26. Young’s bond was set at $500 and she is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

Donald C. Pagliaro of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and first degree criminal trespassing on Jan. 26. Pagliaro appeared in court Jan. 27.

Richard Domorod of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree identity theft, fifth degree larceny, illegal use of a credit card and interfering with an officer on Jan. 25. Domorod’s bond was set at $12,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

Fnu Syedazam of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on Jan. 25. Syedazam’s appeared in court Jan. 26.

Beth Jackson of Shelton was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and procuring alcohol to a minor on Jan. 25. Jackson’s bond was set at $2,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

Robert Paul O’Brien of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order on Jan. 23. O’Brien’s bond was set at $20,000 and he appeared in court Jan. 24.

James R. Aspinwall of Seymour was arrested and charged with second degree criminal mischief, fourth degree larceny and third degree burglary on Jan. 23. Aspinwall’s bond was set at $50,000 and appeared in court Jan. 23.

Marco Munoz of New Haven was arrested and charged with failure to respond to an infraction on Jan. 23. Munoz’s bond was set at $443 and he appeared in court on Jan. 23.