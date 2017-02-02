SHS announces Students and Employee of the Month

Dr. Beth A. Smith, Headmaster, has announced the December 2016 Students of the Month at Shelton High School. These students were nominated by staff members and have demonstrated one or more of the following criteria: improvement in subject area; improvement in behavior; set a good, positive example in class; willing to help others; completes homework and class work with quality; goes above and beyond in the classroom; involvement in school activities; exhibits leadership qualities; is kind and friendly to classmates; follows the Gael Guidelines. The following students were presented with a certificate by the administration: Olivia Adcox, Kade Bendici, Alexandra Bucci, Michael Casinelli, Andreia De Sousa Guerreiro, Olivia Domack, Chandler Duhaime, David Ferrara, Alexa Fronsaglia, Nicholas Giordano, Destiny Haray, Keenan Lever, Lucretia Martin, Magdalena Martins, Jake Michelson, Tania Montano, Joseph Morgan, Natalia Muniz, Daniel Persico, Joseph Piccirillo, Timothy Renkowsky, Michael Royal, Molly Scalenghe, Scott Shea, Maia Valinsky, JunWen Lin, Arianna Whaley, Kerrianne Wuensch, Callum Zak. Ms. Cotnoir, science teacher, was recognized as the December 2016 Employee of the Month. Employees who receive this award demonstrate initiative, produce high quality work, have a positive attitude, set a good example for others, exhibit leadership qualities and work as a team member.