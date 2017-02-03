Obituary: Joaquim G. Pereira, 70, of Shelton

Joaquim G. Pereira, 70, of Shelton, owner of Chaves Grocery Store, Bridgeport, husband of Maria Herminia Teixeira Pereira, died Jan. 31, at home.

Born on May 20, 1946, in Sarraquinhos, Montalegre, Portugal, son of the late Jose Pereira Garcia and Joaquina Goncalves Tomas.

Besides his wife, survivors include three sons, Larry Pereira and his wife, Domitila of Brookfield, Jerry Pereira and his wife, Marisa of Shelton and Matthew Pereira and his wife, Jessica of Orlando, Fla., six grandchildren, a brother, Mario Pereira and his wife, Maria of Hudson, Mass., mother-in-law, Anna Teixeira of Orlando, Fla., brothers and sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport, CT 06608.