Shelton Herald

Obituary: Giuseppe “Joe” Pelaccia, 73, of Ansonia

By Shelton Herald on February 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Giuseppe “Joe”  Pelaccia, 73, of Ansonia, extruder machine operator for the American Brass Co., husband of Elisabetta “Lisa” Montepara Pelaccia, died Feb. 2, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Bari, Italy on July 5, 1943, son of the late Biagio and Teresa Guglielmi Pelaccia.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, Gino (Marie) Pelaccia of Oxford and Franco (Rebecca) Pelaccia of Seymour, a brother, Vincent (Gloria) Pelaccia of Shelton, seven grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

Services: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, and at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd. (Rte. 67), Oxford.  Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Calling hours: Monday, Feb. 6, 4-7, funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Closer to Free Fund for Smilow Cancer Hospital, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Joaquim G. Pereira, 70, of Shelton Next Post Obituary: Rudolph Charles Sterback, 79, of Shelton
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress