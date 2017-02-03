Obituary: Giuseppe “Joe” Pelaccia, 73, of Ansonia

Giuseppe “Joe” Pelaccia, 73, of Ansonia, extruder machine operator for the American Brass Co., husband of Elisabetta “Lisa” Montepara Pelaccia, died Feb. 2, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Bari, Italy on July 5, 1943, son of the late Biagio and Teresa Guglielmi Pelaccia.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, Gino (Marie) Pelaccia of Oxford and Franco (Rebecca) Pelaccia of Seymour, a brother, Vincent (Gloria) Pelaccia of Shelton, seven grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

Services: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, and at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd. (Rte. 67), Oxford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Calling hours: Monday, Feb. 6, 4-7, funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Closer to Free Fund for Smilow Cancer Hospital, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979.