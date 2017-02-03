Shelton Herald

Obituary: Rudolph Charles Sterback, 79, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on February 3, 2017 in Obituaries

Rudolph Charles Sterback, 79, of Shelton, data processing manager at Pitney Bowes, security guard, husband of Carol Trapasso Sterback, died Jan. 31.

Born in Bridgeport on April 11, 1937, son of the late Rudolph Perchaluk and Mary Sterback; U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and National Guard, Governors Foot Guard.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Tracey Adkins (Frank) of Shelton, Susan Hudson of Colchester and Kelly Soisson (Jeff) of Beacon Falls, six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by siblings, Mary Hoitko, Paul, John and Julia Slosar.

Services: Friday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 9-10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions: American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

