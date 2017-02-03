Obituary: Mary E. Dankulich Bednarz, 93, of Stratford

Mary E. Dankulich Bednarz, 93, of Stratford, retired from North Sails, wife of the late Chester Bednarz, died Jan. 31, in the Jewish Home, Bridgeport.

Born in Old Forge, Pa. to the late Michael and Anna (Markovich) Dankulich.

Survivors include children, Marcia A. Thrush and her husband, Stephen of Shelton, Ronald C. Bednarz and his wife, Estelle of Stratford, and Stephen M. Bednarz and his wife, Cathy of Arizona, two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sisters, Irene Hanley, Margaret Riffon, and Anna Bobrowski and brother, John Dankulich.

Services: Monday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 11 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Monday, 9-10:30 a.m.