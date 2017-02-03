Shelton Herald

Obituary: Mary E. Dankulich Bednarz, 93, of Stratford

By HAN Network on February 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Mary E. Dankulich Bednarz, 93, of Stratford, retired from North Sails, wife of the late Chester Bednarz, died Jan. 31, in the Jewish Home, Bridgeport.

Born in Old Forge, Pa. to the late Michael and Anna (Markovich) Dankulich.

Survivors include children, Marcia A. Thrush and her husband, Stephen of Shelton, Ronald C. Bednarz and his wife, Estelle of Stratford, and Stephen M. Bednarz and his wife, Cathy of Arizona, two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sisters, Irene Hanley, Margaret Riffon, and Anna Bobrowski and brother, John Dankulich.

Services: Monday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 11 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Monday, 9-10:30 a.m.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Rudolph Charles Sterback, 79, of Shelton
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress