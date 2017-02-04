Boys hockey: Evan Mancini leads SWS to tie

Evan Mancini’s second goal of the game, which came at the 9:40 mark of the third period, earned the Staples/Weston/Shelton co-op hockey team a 3-3 tie with Stamford/Westhill on Saturday night in a game played at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

Neither team was able to score in overtime, a period in which Stamford-Westhill (8-4-1) outshot the Wreckers, 10-0.

Junior goalie Zack Bloom made all 10 saves and had 22 in the game.

Mancini’s first goal at 2:08 of the opening period gave the Wreckers a 1-0 lead.

Stamford-Westhill Viking’s Owen Killian then got the first of his teams’ three power-play goals at 4:36.

The Viking’s Nick Rich had a pair of second-period goals.

Sam New had the 1-8-1 Wreckers’ other goal.

“Right now, the way we’re playing a tie is almost as good as a win,” said Wreckers’ coach Chris Avena. “Hopefully, it will give us some momentum, because we’ve got to come right back and play Trinity Catholic (on Monday) and Greenwich (on Tuesday).”

It was the second consecutive two-goal game for Mancini, who scored twice earlier in the week in the Wreckers’ 4-2 win over Wilton.