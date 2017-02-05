Girls basketball: Shelton wallops West Haven

The Shelton High girls basketball team won its 11th game of the season on Friday night with a 71-49 Southern Connecticut Conference Housatonic Division home victory over West Haven.

The 11-6 Gaelettes put together a 51-point first half, leading 29-16 after one quarter then limiting the Blue Devils to two, second-quarter points on their way to a 51-18 margin at halftime.

“We can’t play much better than we did in the first half,” said Shelton coach Joe Cavallaro. “We were shooting almost lights out.”

The Gaelettes converted 16 of 29 field goal in the half for a shooting percentage of 55.

Senior guard Sarah Skoronski led the winners with 23 points and got help from forward Casey O’Connor who had 20 points along with eight rebounds.

Senior Jaymesha Sanders threw in 21 for West Haven which saw its overall record drop to 6-11.

Shelton is now 5-2 in the Housatonic Division while West Haven is 0-4.