Shelton Herald

Boys swim: Shelton edges Seymour in Valley showdown

By Shelton Herald on February 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Shelton boys swim team defeated non-conference Valley rival Seymour by a score of 93-77 at the Shelton Community Center on Friday afternoon.

Shelton’s record improves to 8-3 while Seymour slips to 6-2. Earlier in the week Shelton fell to Daniel Hand 94-74.

Results as follows:

Shelton 93 Seymour 77

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Maleri, Wronski, Marciano, Chavez) 1:44.08

200 Freestyle: 1) Hunter Wronski (SH) 1:50.52

200 IM: 1) Reid Chavez (SH) 2:03.22

50 Freestyle: 1) Jack Crocamo (SE) 23.77

100 Butterfly: 1) Jack Marciano (SH) 58.73

100 Freestyle: 1) Reid Chavez (SH) 51.29

500 Freestyle: 1) Zach Fell (SE) 5:21.12

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Seymour (Fell, Cripps, Sokhan, Cupic) 1:40.87

100 Backstroke: 1) Marc Maleri (SH) 1:00.12

100 Breaststroke: 1) Hunter Wronski (SH) 1:02.20

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Cristiano, Maleri, Chavez, Wronski) 3:39.14

Related posts:

  1. Girls swimming: Shelton halts Seymour’s streak
  2. Boys swim: Gaels sprint past Law
  3. Boys swim: Shelton edges Masuk
  4. Boys swim: Gaels notch first win over Xavier

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Twins Judy and Joy: Healthier meatballs Next Post Indoor track: Gaelettes second at SCCs
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress