Boys swim: Shelton edges Seymour in Valley showdown

Shelton boys swim team defeated non-conference Valley rival Seymour by a score of 93-77 at the Shelton Community Center on Friday afternoon.

Shelton’s record improves to 8-3 while Seymour slips to 6-2. Earlier in the week Shelton fell to Daniel Hand 94-74.

Results as follows:

Shelton 93 Seymour 77

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Maleri, Wronski, Marciano, Chavez) 1:44.08

200 Freestyle: 1) Hunter Wronski (SH) 1:50.52

200 IM: 1) Reid Chavez (SH) 2:03.22

50 Freestyle: 1) Jack Crocamo (SE) 23.77

100 Butterfly: 1) Jack Marciano (SH) 58.73

100 Freestyle: 1) Reid Chavez (SH) 51.29

500 Freestyle: 1) Zach Fell (SE) 5:21.12

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Seymour (Fell, Cripps, Sokhan, Cupic) 1:40.87

100 Backstroke: 1) Marc Maleri (SH) 1:00.12

100 Breaststroke: 1) Hunter Wronski (SH) 1:02.20

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Cristiano, Maleri, Chavez, Wronski) 3:39.14