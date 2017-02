The Shelton High girls indoor track and field team finished second at the SCC Championship at the Floyd Little Field House in New Haven on Friday.

Team results as follows:

1. Hillhouse, 58; 2. Shelton, 49; 3. Guilford, 44; 4. Hamden, 38; 5. Mercy, 37; 6. Wilbur Cross, 35; 7. Amity Regional, 31; 8. Daniel Hand, 26; 8. Jonathan Law, 26; 10. North Haven, 25; 10. Branford, 25; 12. Lauralton Hall, 23; 13. Sacred Heart Academy, 13; 14. Sheehan, 10.5; 15. Cheshire, 9.5; 16. Career, 8; 17. Lyman Hall, 7