Kyle Ryan Martel of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on Feb. 6. Martel’s bond was set at $2,500 and he appeared in court Monday, Feb. 6.

Geoffrey Joseph Kochiss of Shelton was arrested and charged with violation of a criminal protective order and second degree threatening on Feb. 5. Kochiss’s bond was set at $100,000 and he appeared in court Monday, Feb. 6.

Bayron Sierra-Torres of Waterbury was arrested and charged with theft of number plate or insert, misuse of plate, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving without any insurance on Feb. 4. Torres was released without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21.

Jakob Sears of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Feb. 4. Sears’s bond was set at $500 and he appeared in court Monday, Feb. 6.

Eddie Arroyo Rivera of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal violation of a restraining order on Feb. 4. Rivera’s bond was set at $22,500 and he appeared in court Monday, Feb. 6.

Justin Geffert of Shelton was arrested and charged with illegal possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 3. Geffert was released without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.

Arthur Sebastjanski of Shelton was arrested for a failure to respond to an infraction on Feb. 3. Sebastjanski’s bond was set at $75 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.