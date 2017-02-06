Library notes

Holiday Closings: Both Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library will be closed on Monday Feb. 13, and on Monday Feb. 20. On Tuesday Feb. 14, and Tuesday Feb. 21 both libraries will reopen at normal business hours. Book and media bins will be open during library closed hours for returning materials. Our website is accessible 24/7 to check library accounts, downloadable e-books and audiobooks, and research databases.

Huntington Branch Library

Valentine’s Day Party – Thursday, Feb. 9, 3:45 p.m., Toddlers and preschoolers can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a story, songs, and a game!

Spanish with Sandra – Thursday, Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m. Children, ages 3-6, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for this session, which runs Jan. 5 through Feb. 9.

Show-and-Tell Stories – Friday, Feb. 10 & Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and-tell item.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, Feb. 14 & Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles! On Feb. 14, Dental Associates of Connecticut will visit story time. Snow date: Feb. 28.

Spin the (Nail Polish) Bottle – Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4:15 p.m., A parent/tween Valentine’s Day event! Paint each other’s nails using the library’s assortment of funky colors and add fun decals! Or apply a set of designer nail wraps! Open to tweens in grades 5-8 and their parents.

Shelton Reading Circle – Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925-1803.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, Feb. 15 & Feb. 22, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages 2 1 /2 -4, and their caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

Gelatin Streaking: Artistic Science! – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m., Kids, ages 7-10, can participate in an artistic experiment: decorating gelatin from the inside out! It’s a jiggly, silly, and creative experience!

Fuzzy Friend Sleepover – Friday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 18. 11 a.m., Your stuffed animal is invited to a sleepover at the library! Children of all ages may drop off their fuzzy friends between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Return on Saturday at 11 a.m. to listen to a story and see photos of what the toys did during their overnight adventure!

Read Together Book Club: Never Glue Your Friends to Chairs – Saturday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m., This month, children, ages 5 – 8, and their caregivers can borrow a copy of the funny first book in Katherine Applegate’s Roscoe Riley Rules series. Roscoe innocently tries to help his teacher when he gets into trouble with some “don’t-you- dare” superglue! Read together at home. Then, come to our meeting for an activity that includes both kids and adults! Please register.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, Feb. 9 & Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Life is Art – Thursdays, Feb. 9 & Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Stay and Play – Fridays, Feb. 10 & Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m., Children up to the age of five can drop in for play time with other preschool students as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Winter Sowing – Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m., Learn this fun and easy way to start your seeds outside in the dead of winter. Seedlings from this method are hardy and vigorous. Come get your hands dirty! Adults only; registration required.

Fairy Tale Physics – Saturday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m., The 3 Little Pigs need your help! They are being chased by the Big Bad Wolf and they are looking for a strong structure to hide out in before he huffs and puffs and blows it down! Drop in for Fairy Tale Physics where literature collides with science and engineering! All ages are welcome for this interactive and hands-on program.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, Feb. 14 & Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft. Siblings always welcome. Feb. 7 is a special story time. In honor of Dental Health month, a friendly hygienist from Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry and Orthodontics will visit story time.

Ducks @ Dusk – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m., Drop in for Miss Maura’s evening story time. Miss Maura and children that attend will read a story together, create a simple craft and wind down from their day. All ages are welcome to attend.

Knit! – Tuesdays, Feb. 14 & Feb. 21, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Advanced College Funding Solutions – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7p.m., Seminar open to parents of children ready to go to college. Find out alternative ways you can help pay for your child’s education.

Safe Sitter Class – Saturday, Feb. 18, 12 p.m., Join Ms. Dee Kopec for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11-14 year olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. Class runs from 12 – 6 P.M. For more information or to register (there’s only a couple of openings) contact Dee Kopec at The Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924-7614 or at d.kopec@cityofshelton.org.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.