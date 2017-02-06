Shelton educator to give lecture on America’s first black diplomat

In celebration of Black History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture by local historian and educator, Carolyn Ivanoff, entitled: “The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett” on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Bassett grew up in Derby, Connecticut in the 1850’s. As a young man he taught school in New Haven. His early life in Connecticut would prepare him for the adventures of a lifetime as a pioneer black educator and the first black diplomat of the United States after the Civil War. Learn about the life of this extraordinary American. “The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero” received a Connecticut League of History Organizations Award of Merit in June 2010.

Ivanoff is an assistant principal at Shelton High School in Shelton Connecticut. In 2003, Ms. Ivanoff was named Civil War Trust’s Civil War Teacher of the Year. As an educator and administrator, she is committed to providing professional development and education programs for students, educators, and community members that take education out of the classroom and into the community. In 2010, 2011 and 2013, her education programs received Awards of Merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations. In 2016, Ms. Ivanoff was the recipient of the Connecticut Council of Social Studies Bruce Fraser Friend of the Social Studies award. She writes and speaks frequently on American history at local, state and national venues.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and is payable at the door. Seating is limited. RSVP to: info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525. If the event is canceled by the Norwalk Historical Society due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

The Norwalk Historical Society Museum is located at 141 East Avenue in Norwalk.

For more information on “The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett” visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.