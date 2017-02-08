THIS WEEK–Moonlight Hike Feb. 10

Shelton Herald

By Shelton Herald on February 8, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Shelton Trails Committee is sponsoring a Moonlight Hike, Feb. 10. The group will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Shelton Intermediate School North Parking lot, located at 675 Constitution Blvd. The hike will be canceled if rain or other inclement weather occurs. The Trails Committee have recommended that participants dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlight. Leashed pets are welcome, and the length of hike depends on condition of the ground. For more information check website sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com.

 

