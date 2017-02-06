Shelton Herald

SHS Science Fair winners announced

By Aaron Berkowitz on February 6, 2017

Lauren Pawlowski, Kyle Young, Siddarth Jain, Gregorio Corsale, Marissa Peck, Michael Kichar, Jacob Zulkie, and Hunter Wronski were announced as the eight winners who would move on to the Connecticut State Science Fair at Quinnipiac University in March.

The following 8 projects will participate in the Connecticut State Science Fair at Quinnipiac University in March and were named the winners for Best Overall projects in the SHS Science Fair.

8th Overall: Senior Class:Shell Shock By: Hunter Wronski

7th Overall: Junior Class:Hot Glass By: Jacob Zulkie

6th Overall: Sophomore Class: The Efficient Application of Resonant Energy By: Michael Kichar

5th Overall: Senior Class: Biodegradable Plastic Study to Prevent Oceanic Pollution By: Marissa Peck

4th Overall: Senior Class: Cheap Heat By: Gregorio Corsale

3rd Overall: Freshmen Class: The Effect of Center of Mass and Center of Pressure Locations on Model Rocket Performance By: Siddarth Jain

2nd Overall: Freshmen Class: Cycling Assisted Brake By: Kyle Young

The following project was declared the Best in Show:

1st Overall: Junior Class:An Engineering Approach to Developing Sustainable Technology: Piezo-electric-Powered Shoe Inserts By: Lauren Pawlowski

