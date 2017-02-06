SHS Science Fair winners announced

The following 8 projects will participate in the Connecticut State Science Fair at Quinnipiac University in March and were named the winners for Best Overall projects in the SHS Science Fair.

8th Overall: Senior Class:Shell Shock By: Hunter Wronski

7th Overall: Junior Class:Hot Glass By: Jacob Zulkie

6th Overall: Sophomore Class: The Efficient Application of Resonant Energy By: Michael Kichar

5th Overall: Senior Class: Biodegradable Plastic Study to Prevent Oceanic Pollution By: Marissa Peck

4th Overall: Senior Class: Cheap Heat By: Gregorio Corsale

3rd Overall: Freshmen Class: The Effect of Center of Mass and Center of Pressure Locations on Model Rocket Performance By: Siddarth Jain

2nd Overall: Freshmen Class: Cycling Assisted Brake By: Kyle Young

The following project was declared the Best in Show:

1st Overall: Junior Class:An Engineering Approach to Developing Sustainable Technology: Piezo-electric-Powered Shoe Inserts By: Lauren Pawlowski