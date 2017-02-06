Word of the Week: Bias

This week’s Word of the Week is, “bias”.

noun

particular tendency, trend, inclination, feeling, or opinion, especially one that is preconceived or unreasoned: illegal bias against older job applicants; the magazine’s bias toward art rather than photography; our strong bias in favor of the idea.

unreasonably hostile feelings or opinions about a social group;prejudice: accusations of racial bias.

an oblique or diagonal line of direction, especially across a woven fabric.

Statistics. a systematic as opposed to a random distortion of a statistic as a result of sampling procedure.