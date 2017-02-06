Word of the Week: Bias

This week’s Word of the Week is, “bias”.
noun
- particular tendency, trend, inclination, feeling, or opinion, especially one that is preconceived or unreasoned: illegal bias against older job applicants; the magazine’s bias toward art rather than photography; our strong bias in favor of the idea.
- unreasonably hostile feelings or opinions about a social group;prejudice: accusations of racial bias.
- an oblique or diagonal line of direction, especially across a woven fabric.
- Statistics. a systematic as opposed to a random distortion of a statistic as a result of sampling procedure.
- Lawn Bowling. a. a slight bulge or greater weight on one side of the ball or bowl. b. the curved course made by such a ball when rolled.
adjective
- cut, set, folded, etc., diagonally; This material requires a bias cut.
adverb
- in a diagonal manner; obliquely; slantingly: to cut material bias.
verb (used with object), biased, biasing or (especially British) biassed, biassing.
- to cause to hold or exhibit a particular bias; to influence, especially unfairly; a tearful plea designed to bias the jury; a survey biased toward highly educated people.