Word of the Week: Bias

By Shelton Herald on February 6, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

This week’s Word of the Week is, “bias”.

noun

  1. particular tendency, trend, inclination, feeling, or opinion, especially one that is preconceived or unreasoned:  illegal bias against older job applicants; the magazine’s bias toward art rather than photography; our strong bias in favor of the idea.
  2. unreasonably hostile feelings or opinions about a social group;prejudice: accusations of racial bias.
  3. an oblique or diagonal line of direction, especially across a woven fabric.
  4. Statistics. a systematic as opposed to a random distortion of a statistic as a result of sampling procedure.
  5. Lawn Bowling. a. a slight bulge or greater weight on one side of the ball or bowl. b. the curved course made by such a ball when rolled.

adjective

  1. cut, set, folded, etc., diagonally; This material requires a bias cut.

adverb

  1. in a diagonal manner; obliquely; slantingly: to cut material bias.

verb (used with object), biased, biasing or (especially British) biassed, biassing.

  1. to cause to hold or exhibit a particular bias; to influence, especially unfairly; a tearful plea designed to bias the jury; a survey biased toward highly educated people.

