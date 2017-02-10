Shelton Herald

Park Avenue Medical Center offers free support groups

Park Avenue Medical Center’s, Integrative Medicine, 5520 Park Avenue, Suite 1-600, Trumbull, is offering the following free support groups to serve the community.

Metastatic Support Group — For individuals with Metastatic Disease. All ages and stages of treatment are welcome. Group is forming, plans to hold first meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Facilitated by: Mary Jo Vasquez, Ph.D.

RSVP to mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-816-0183.

Men’s Support Group — Open to all men either currently in treatment or post-treatment. Discussing issues relevant to men who have been diagnosed with cancer. Meets monthly, first Wednesday of each month. Group forming, plans to hold first meeting on Wednesday, March 1, noon-1:30 p.m. Registration required. Facilitated by: Marni Amsellem, Ph.D., licensed psychologist specializing in clinical health psychology.

For questions or to RSVP, email Dr. Marni Amsellem at marni@smarthealthpsych.com or call Lisa at 203-337-8660.

Education Program — Strive to Thrive … From Diagnosis to Survivorship, Wednesday, March 8, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. Nutrition 101: Setting the Foundation

Objectives: To learn role of Macro and Micro nutrients in the body. To learn and understand why the quantity and quality of the food we consume matter. To receive evidence-based strategies to help support decreasing risk of recurrence. Questions/Reflections. Facilitated by: Dr. Shyron Alston, Naturopathic Physician, Clinical Nutritionist.

RSVP to 203-337-8660 or lisa.zierolf@bpthosp.org.

