Youth basketball: St. Lawrence JV wins St. Theresa tourney

The St. Lawrence JV boys basketball team, coached by Phil DeJesus, Chuck Sepkaski and Tony Salerno, won the 30th annual St. Theresa’s Basketball Tournament.
St. Lawrence defeated St. Thomas of Fairlfield, 35-25.
The St. Lawrence JV boys basketball team, coached by Phil DeJesus, Chuck Sepkaski and Tony Salerno, won the 30th annual St. Theresa’s Basketball Tournament.
St. Lawrence defeated St. Thomas of Fairlfield, 35-25.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484