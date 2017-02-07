Shelton Herald

Youth basketball: St. Lawrence JV wins St. Theresa tourney

By Shelton Herald on February 7, 2017

The St. Lawrence JV boys basketball team.

The St. Lawrence JV boys basketball team, coached by Phil DeJesus, Chuck Sepkaski and Tony Salerno, won the 30th annual St. Theresa’s Basketball Tournament.

St. Lawrence defeated St. Thomas of Fairlfield, 35-25.

