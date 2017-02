The Shelton High boys basketball team fell to Amity High, 68-56, on Tuesday night in an SCC matchup.

Tyler Thomas notched a game-high 35 points to power the Spartans (10-6), while Theodore Webber 15 and John Ahern 10.

Armando Martinez netted 20 markers for the Gaels (10-7) and Jeff Stockmal had 16.