Winter storm warning: Heavy snow fall forecasted Thursday

The National Weather Service has announced a winter storm warning is in effect from midnight tonight through 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Heavy snow accumulations are expected in the Ridgefield area, with forecasters predicting anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow. Northbound winds blowing 10 to 20 miles per hour are also forecasted. Temperatures are predicted to be in the high 20s and early 30s.

The weather service said that hazardous travel will be caused by snow covered roads and poor visibilities.

According to the forecast, snow is supposed to begin falling after 1 a.m. Thursday. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Before 2 p.m. Thursday, wind gusts are expected to be as high as 26 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Between 2 and 8 p.m., forecasters are predicting a 20% of snow with winds tapering off.

For weather updates and local business closings, check back in at theridgefieldpress.com Thursday.

