THIS WEEK–Moonlight Hike Feb. 10 @ 6:30 p.m.

This Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 P.M. the Shelton Trails Committee will finally do their Moonlight Hike on the Turkey Trot Trail.

They’ll be meeting at the Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Blvd N, parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Bring a flashlight or headband light, good footwear (especially if there is a snow cover), and dress for the weather. Leashed pets welcome (with the exception of alligators). The length of the hike will depend upon the conditions on the ground. It is recommended that you check their website on the day of the hike for any updates.  sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com

