Love is in the air, W-2s are in the mail, and there’s nearly a month left of winter.

It’s halfway through February which means that if you’re in a relationship, you’re either preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone or you completely forgot about the man-made holiday until now and you’re debating to whether or not you should scramble to buy a gift.

Valentine’s Day is meant to be a holiday that showcases a person’s love for someone else, but does how you celebrate it personally truly communicate your feelings for the one you love?

For those who forgot about Feb. 14 and are wondering whether or not to splurge on a gift to show your loved one that you love them. Think twice.

Does buying that expensive giant teddy bear really show that you love your wife or girlfriend? Or what about that very expensive watch for your husband or boyfriend?

Rather than splurging on something, why not just think of a creative meaningful way to show that special someone in your life how you feel about them?

Instead of buying that unnecessarily large teddy bear or that expensive watch why not go back to where you had your first date? Maybe, write a list of things that you love about your partner and read it to them over a nice dinner? Or perhaps plan a scavenger hunt and leave clues that lead to a thoughtful gift that only your loved one would appreciate?

There’s a million ways to say I love you so be creative.

This holiday isn’t the end-all be-all of holidays but if you’re going to celebrate it you might as well actually show the person you love or care about that you actually love or care about them.

These suggestions are not to say that buying nice things for someone that you love isn’t amazing.

It is.

But why not take the opportunity to create a lasting memory that allows someone to reflect back on how special they are to you?