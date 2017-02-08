Information on Shelton School Closings/Dismissals/Delays

According to weather forecasts, there is a 100% chance that Shelton will experience a high volume of snow tomorrow, Jan. 9. Forecasts are predicting amounts anywhere from eight to 10 inches, with a wind speeds above 20 miles per hour until around 3 p.m.

In preparation for the snow storm that is scheduled to hit Connecticut early Thursday morning, Jan. 9 the following message was posted to the Shelton Public School website.

School hours for 2-hour delayed openings can be found here. School Hours 2016-17 – R.pdf

If bad weather or a school emergency forces the cancellation of school for the day or a change in opening time, the announcements will be made on the following radio stations: WPOR, WPLR, WCCC, WKSS, WKCI, WICC, WNHC, WELI, WEZN, WEBE as well as the TV channels WTNH (8) and WVIT(30) or check these sites for the latest information:

http://www.nbcconnecticut.com/weather/school_closings/

On this site you can register for automatic emails to be sent to you when school is cancelled

http://www.wtnh.com/subindex/weather/storm_closings

http://www.ctweather.com/IANcancellations2.php?id=1

Cancellation or delay information will be sent to the radio station before 6 A.M. A delayed opening is called to allow more time to judge weather conditions. A delayed opening may become a cancellation, so keep listening to the radio. Students and parents are asked not to call the school or radio stations. These phone lines must be kept open for emergencies.

New Snow Day Routine for Pre-K Kindergarten:

In the interest of safety district-wide, we are continuing our snow day routine that will affect morning and afternoon Pre-K students.

In the event of a 2-hour delayed opening, morning Pre-K classes will not meet. In the event of an inclement weather related early dismissal, afternoon Pre-K classes will be cancelled.