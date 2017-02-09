Kelly comments on Governor’s proposed budget

Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) released the following statement regarding Governor Malloy’s proposed 2018-2019 biennial state budget.

“Once again Governor Malloy is looking to balance his budget off from backs of the hard-working middle-class families of Connecticut which now includes the backs of our children, with a $572 million bill on our children’s credit card as a result of his pension deal ,” said Sen. Kelly. “The budget relies on $700 million in unrealistic labor savings and includes $632 million in tax increases for the middle-class, most notably the elimination of our property tax credit – which will impact more than 874,000 families.”

