Indoor track: Indoor state meets postponed

Due to the winter storm and threat of additional inclement weather the Class LL (Friday evening), and Class S (Saturday morning) CIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships have been postponed.

The Class L meet scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday remains on schedule.

The updated schedule for the Indoor Track & Field Class Championships are: Class L, Saturday 4:30 p.m.; Class LL, Sunday 12:30 p.m.; Class M, Monday 4 p.m.; Class S, Tuesday 4 p.m.

The full championship meet schedule and information including the start lists for each meet are available at http://www.casciac.org/tournam entcentral.shtml.