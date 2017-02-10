Shelton Herald

Indoor track: Indoor state meets postponed

By Shelton Herald on February 10, 2017

Due to the winter storm and threat of additional inclement weather the Class LL (Friday evening), and Class S (Saturday morning) CIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships have been postponed.

The Class L meet scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday remains on schedule.

The updated schedule for the Indoor Track & Field Class Championships are: Class L, Saturday 4:30 p.m.; Class LL, Sunday 12:30 p.m.; Class M, Monday 4 p.m.; Class S, Tuesday 4 p.m.

The full championship meet schedule and information including the start lists for each meet are available at http://www.casciac.org/tournamentcentral.shtml.

