Obituary: Paolo “Paoluccio” Sellari, 90, of Shelton

Paolo “Paoluccio” Sellari, 90, of Shelton, worked for Greyline Bus Company and Bridgeport Plating, husband of Marzietta Sellari, died Feb. 7, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport.

Born in Ceccano (Frosinone) Italy to Giovanni Battista Sellari and Michelangela Santucci on May 22, 1926.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Michelina Ciampini and her husband, Franco and Roberto Sellari and his wife, Anna Maria, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, and many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Also predeceased by a sister, Pietrina Sellari and her husband, Carlo Testani, two children, Michele and Palmina and five in-laws.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 9 a.m., St. Margaret’s Shrine, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum in St. Michael’s cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m.