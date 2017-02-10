Shelton Herald

Wrestling: SCC wrestling moved back

By Shelton Herald on February 10, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Saturday’s SCC Championship meet at Wilbur Cross HS will be delayed two hours.

Weigh-ins at 10 a.m. Competition at 11 a.m.

Final round is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m.

