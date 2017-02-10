Shelton Herald

Stop & Shop to host free health screenings on Feb. 18

By Shelton Herald on February 10, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

To help its customers achieve healthier lifestyles, Stop & Shop located at 898 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton is offering free health screenings at select in-store pharmacies on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings. In addition, Stop & Shop pharmacists can help determine if you are missing any recommended adult vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.

Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free health screenings are available at the following Stop & Shop pharmacy:
No appointment is necessary for the free health screenings, which are supported by Honey Nut Cheerios and Vicks.

Related posts:

  1. Annual Valley Has a Heart Food Drive April 9
  2. Stop&Shop employee recognized for excellence
  3. President’s Day transfer station, city yard trash and recycling collection schedule
  4. Two arrests made in prostitution bust

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: SCC wrestling moved back Next Post Perillo, McGorty and Kelly comment on Malloy’s plan to hikes taxes
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress