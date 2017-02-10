Stop & Shop to host free health screenings on Feb. 18

To help its customers achieve healthier lifestyles, Stop & Shop located at 898 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton is offering free health screenings at select in-store pharmacies on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings. In addition, Stop & Shop pharmacists can help determine if you are missing any recommended adult vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.

Free health screenings are available at the following Stop & Shop pharmacy:

