Word of the Week: Mutual

By Shelton Herald on February 13, 2017

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Mutual.”

adjective

  1. possessed, experienced, performed, etc., by each of two or more with respect to the other; reciprocal: to have mutual respect.
  1. having the same relation each toward the other: to be mutual enemies.
  1. of or relating to each of two or more; held in common; shared: mutual interests.
  1. having or pertaining to a form of corporate organization in which there are no stockholders, and in which profits, losses, expenses, etc., are shared by members in proportion to the business each transacts with the company: a mutual company.

See also mutual insurance.

noun

  1. Informal. a mutual fund.

 

