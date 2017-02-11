Girls basketball: Shelton falls to red hot Guilford

Izzy Nerney and Amanda King combined for 57 points on Friday night when the Guilford High girls basketball raced to an 85-58 Southern Connecticut Conference win over Shelton High in Guilford.

Nerney connected for 33 points, including six 3-pointers, and King threw in 24, as the Indians won their 14th game of the season against five losses.

For Shelton, now 12-7, Casey O’Connor had 18 points and Sarah Skoronski added 14.

Shelton will close out its regular season Tuesday night against Amity Regional of Woodbridge.

“Usually when you score 58 points, you have a good chance of winning,” said Shelton coach Joe Cavallaro. “Tonight, we certainly didn’t. We simply couldn’t match up to their size inside and Nerney must’ve made almost every shot that she took from the perimeter.”